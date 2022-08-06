U.S. Senate begins vote to advance Democrats' $430 billion climate, tax and drug bill

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) holds a news conference to tout the a $430 billion drug pricing, energy and tax bill championed by Democrats at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. August 5, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Saturday began a vote to hold debate on a landmark $430 billion bill that would reduce carbon emissions that cause climate change, allow Medicare to negotiate lower prices on some drugs for the elderly, and ensure that corporations and wealthy Americans pay more taxes.

Reporting by Richard Cowan and Makini Brice; editing by Jonathan Oatis

