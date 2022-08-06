U.S. Senate begins vote to advance Democrats' $430 billion climate, tax and drug bill
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
WASHINGTON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Saturday began a vote to hold debate on a landmark $430 billion bill that would reduce carbon emissions that cause climate change, allow Medicare to negotiate lower prices on some drugs for the elderly, and ensure that corporations and wealthy Americans pay more taxes.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.