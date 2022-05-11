U.S. Senate blocks consideration of abortion rights legislation

Pedestrians walk by the United States Capitol building in Washington, U.S. March 15, 2022. REUTERS/Emily Elconin

WASHINGTON, May 11 (Reuters) - A Democratic bill that would legalize abortion throughout the United States was failing to get the 60 votes needed to advance in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday, amid strong Republican opposition.

The vote was continuing on the bill that anticipated a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in coming weeks overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that enshrined the constitutional right to abortion.

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Eric Beech

