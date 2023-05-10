US Senate committee approves rail safety bill after Ohio derailment















WASHINGTON, May 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee on Wednesday approved sweeping bipartisan rail safety legislation prompted by a Norfolk Southern-operated (NSC.N) train derailment on Feb. 3 in Ohio.

The legislation, passed on a bipartisan 16-11 vote, would mandate the use of technology that can identify equipment failures, prevents cursory railcar inspections, and ensures trains carrying explosive material like the Ohio train comply with stronger safety regulations.

Reporting by David Shepardson











