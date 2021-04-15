Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. Senate committee backs Biden nominee Power to lead USAID

Reuters
1 minute read

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power, who is President Joe Biden's choice to lead the U.S. Agency for International Development, gives an opening statement at her U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, DC, U.S., March 23, 2021. Greg Nash/Pool via REUTERS

The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee backed on Thursday by unanimous voice vote President Joe Biden's nominee to lead the U.S. Agency for International Development, Samantha Power, clearing the way for her consideration by the full Senate.

Power, 50, a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, described foreign aid as an essential tool in counteracting China at her calm confirmation hearing before the committee last month. read more

A date for Power's confirmation vote in the 100-member Senate has not been announced.

