U.S. Senate committee to hold hearings on Biden's Supreme Court pick beginning March 21

U.S. Appeals Court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson accepts President Joe Biden's nomination to be a U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice and the first Black woman to serve on the court, at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

WASHINGTON, March 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee will hold hearings on President Joe Biden's Supreme Court nominee beginning March 21, according to a statement from committee chair Senator Dick Durbin on Wednesday.

The hearings will run until March 24, and include testimony from the American Bar Association.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Moira Warburton in Washington; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.