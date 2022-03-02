1 minute read
U.S. Senate committee to hold hearings on Biden's Supreme Court pick beginning March 21
WASHINGTON, March 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee will hold hearings on President Joe Biden's Supreme Court nominee beginning March 21, according to a statement from committee chair Senator Dick Durbin on Wednesday.
The hearings will run until March 24, and include testimony from the American Bar Association.
