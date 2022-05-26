U.S. Senate confirms auto safety chief

WASHINGTON, May 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Thursday confirmed by voice vote President Joe Biden's nominee to serve as the top auto safety regulator, the first to win approval since January 2017.

Steven Cliff has been serving as deputy administrator of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration since 2021 and was nominated by President Joe Biden for the top job last year. His approval by the Senate comes amid soaring U.S. traffic deaths.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.