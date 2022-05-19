1 minute read
U.S. Senate confirms Biden's pick for ambassador to Ukraine
WASHINGTON, May 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Wednesday confirmed career diplomat Bridget Brink to be ambassador to Ukraine, a critical post that has been vacant for three years.
Brink was confirmed by unanimous voice vote.
Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Eric Beech
