U.S. Senate confirms Biden's pick for ambassador to Ukraine

Bridget Brink, nominated to be U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, testifies at her Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., May 10, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

WASHINGTON, May 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Wednesday confirmed career diplomat Bridget Brink to be ambassador to Ukraine, a critical post that has been vacant for three years.

Brink was confirmed by unanimous voice vote.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Eric Beech

