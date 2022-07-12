U.S. Senate confirms Biden's pick to lead firearms bureau

U.S. President Joe Biden listens after announcing his nomination of Steve Dettelbach to serve as director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, during an event announcing measures to fight ghost gun crime, at the White House in Washington U.S., April 11, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate voted to confirm President Joe Biden's nominee to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) on Tuesday, making career prosecutor Steve Dettelbach only the second person to ever be confirmed as ATF director in 16 years.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch and Makini Brice; editing by Jonathan Oatis

