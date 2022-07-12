1 minute read
U.S. Senate confirms Biden's pick to lead firearms bureau
WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate voted to confirm President Joe Biden's nominee to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) on Tuesday, making career prosecutor Steve Dettelbach only the second person to ever be confirmed as ATF director in 16 years.
Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch and Makini Brice; editing by Jonathan Oatis
