U.S. Senate confirms senate staffer White as deputy USTR

WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate voted to confirm longtime Senate lawyer Jayme White as deputy U.S. Trade Representative on Wednesday, adding firepower to the federal trade agency as it takes on a host of issues from addressing China's state-driven trade practices to easing tensions with the European Union.

White, who served as the chief trade adviser for the Senate Finance Committee, has worked in the Senate on nearly every major trade issue and legislation for two decades and vowed in his confirmation hearing to carry out "robust monitoring" of compliance to the U.S.-EU agreement on aircraft subsidies. read more

