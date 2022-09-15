U.S. Senate confirms TSA chief to new five-year term

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate voted 77 to 18 on Thursday to confirm David Pekoske to serve another term as head of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

Pekoske was first nominated by former President Donald Trump in 2017 to a five-year term and nominated by President Joe Biden in May to serve a new term.

The TSA, created by Congress in November 2001 after the Sept. 11 attacks, is responsible for security operations at 430 U.S. airports and is the lead federal agency for security of highways, railroads, mass transit systems and pipelines.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler

