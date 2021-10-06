United States
U.S. Senate to delay vote on suspending debt ceiling -senators
WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate will postpone a vote planned for Wednesday afternoon to suspend the federal government's $28.4 trillion debt ceiling, four Republican senators and a Democratic aide said.
It was not immediately clear when the postponed vote would be held.
Reporting by Susan Cornwell and Richard Cowan; Editing by Scott Malone and Chris Reese
