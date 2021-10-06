Skip to main content

U.S. Senate to delay vote on suspending debt ceiling -senators

1 minute read

The U.S. Capitol building is pictured at dawn along the National Mall in Washington, U.S., September 29, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate will postpone a vote planned for Wednesday afternoon to suspend the federal government's $28.4 trillion debt ceiling, four Republican senators and a Democratic aide said.

It was not immediately clear when the postponed vote would be held.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell and Richard Cowan; Editing by Scott Malone and Chris Reese

