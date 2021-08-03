Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. Senate Democratic leader Schumer, Sen. Gillibrand call for Cuomo resignation

The front door to the New York State Governor's Mansion is seen, after an independent inquiry showed that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and violated federal and state laws, in Albany, New York, U.S., August 3, 2021. REUTERS/Patrick Dodson

WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, both New York Democrats, called on Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign on Tuesday after an investigation found he sexually harassed multiple women in violation of U.S. and state law.

"Today's report from the New York State Attorney General substantiated and corroborated the allegations of the brave women who came forward to share their stories -- and we commend the women for doing so," they said in a statement. "We continue to believe that the Governor should resign."

