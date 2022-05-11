U.S. Senate ends debate on FTC nominee Bedoya, with help from VP

Signage is seen at the Federal Trade Commission headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

WASHINGTON, May 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate voted on Wednesday to limit debate on privacy expert Alvaro Bedoya's nomination to be a commissioner on the Federal Trade Commission, moving the Democrat one step closer to confirmation.

Vice President Kamala Harris voted to break the tie, giving Bedoya a 51-50 vote.

Reporting by Diane Bartz and Richard Cowan; Editing by Mark Porter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.