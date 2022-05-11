1 minute read
U.S. Senate ends debate on FTC nominee Bedoya, with help from VP
WASHINGTON, May 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate voted on Wednesday to limit debate on privacy expert Alvaro Bedoya's nomination to be a commissioner on the Federal Trade Commission, moving the Democrat one step closer to confirmation.
Vice President Kamala Harris voted to break the tie, giving Bedoya a 51-50 vote.
Reporting by Diane Bartz and Richard Cowan; Editing by Mark Porter
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.