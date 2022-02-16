U.S. Senate expected to hold procedural vote on stopgap spending bill on Thursday

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks on behalf of Nina Morrison, nominated to be U.S. District Judge for the Eastern District of New York, before a U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. February 16, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

WASHINGTON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate is expected to hold a procedural vote on a stop-gap funding bill on Thursday, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday.

The spending bill would keep the federal government running through March 11, avoiding a potential partial shutdown.

The bill, already approved by the House of Representatives, would avert government agency shutdowns as existing money is set to expire at midnight on Friday.

It was not clear if the final vote on passage would take place on Thursday.

Reporting by Richard Cowan and Makini Brice; Editing by Stephen Coates

