U.S. Senate panel cancels planned vote for aviation regulator nominee















WASHINGTON, March 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee canceled a planned vote Wednesday on President Joe Biden's nominee to head the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Senate Commerce Committee chair Maria Cantwell said she was delaying the vote "pending information that members have been seeking" but did not immediately specify a new date to consider the nomination.

Democratic Senator Jon Tester "is still taking a look at the nomination," a spokeswoman for Tester said. A White House official said the administration continues "to urge the Senate to move swiftly on his confirmation."

Last year, Biden nominated Denver International Airport Chief Executive Officer Phil Washington to serve as FAA chief as the agency faced questions after a series of close call safety incidents. Republicans have criticized Washington and questioned whether he has sufficient aviation experience. The Transportation Department says Washington is fully qualified.

In January, the FAA halted all departing passenger airline flights for nearly two hours because of a pilot messaging database outage, the first nationwide ground stop of its kind since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

The FAA, without a permanent leader for nearly a year, has been criticized for a series of recent near-miss incidents and still faces questions about oversight of Boeing (BA.N) after two fatal 737 MAX crashes.

Senator Ted Cruz, ranking Republican on the Commerce Committee, and other Republicans say Washington, who retired from the U.S. Army in July 2000, is not qualified and must have a waiver from rules requiring civilian leadership to head the FAA. The Republicans said Washington was unable to answer basic questions about the FAA.

Cruz said he believe Republicans would vote to confirm acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen as permanent administrator if nominated by Biden. Cruz said a new nominee was crucial "given multiple near misses."

Cantwell said Washington is "qualified" and is the right candidate to change FAA culture and ensure accountability. Washington has support of many aviation unions, other groups and former FAA administrators.

Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Mark Potter and David Gregorio











