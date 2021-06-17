Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. Senate panel to hold hearing on Biden NTSB chair nominee -sources

NTSB Board Member, Jennifer Homendy speaks during a media availability at the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station in Calabasas, California, U.S., January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

WASHINGTON, June 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee plans to hold a confirmation hearing for President Joe Biden's nominee to chair the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on June 24, sources said on Thursday.

Reuters reported the planned nomination of current NTSB board member Jennifer Homendy to serve as the board chair on April 22. read more Homendy has served on the board since 2018 and previously was a senior legislative staffer working on transportation issues.

The NTSB is an independent federal agency charged with investigating all civil aviation accidents in the United States and significant accidents in other modes of transportation.

NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt has said he will step down on June 30.

