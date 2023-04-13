U.S. Senate panel to hold hearing on Biden's Labor nominee Su next week

Julie Su applauds while being nominated by U.S. President Joe Biden to serve as the Labor secretary during an event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., March 1, 2023. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON, April 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Labor committee will hold an April 20 confirmation hearing on U.S. Labor Secretary nominee Julie Su, panel chairman Senator Bernie Sanders said in a statement.

President Joe Biden had nominated Su for the Cabinet post in February but her nomination has raised some pushback from industry circles.

