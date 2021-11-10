U.S. Senate panel to hold Nov 17 hearing on Biden FCC pick

Jessica Rosenworcel testifies during an oversight hearing held by the U.S. Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee to examine the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), in Washington, U.S. June 24, 2020. Alex Wong/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee said on Wednesday it will hold a Nov. 17 confirmation hearing for a new term for Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chair Jessica Rosenworcel, but will not immediately move forward with a hearing for another nominee for the telecommunications regulator.

Late last month, Biden nominated Rosenworcel for a new term on the five-member commission and designated her chair. Biden also nominated Gigi Sohn, a former senior aide to Tom Wheeler, who served as an FCC chairman under President Barack Obama, a Democrat. The Commerce Committee will not immediately hold a hearing on Sohn's nomination.

The committee will also consider the nomination of Alvaro Bedoya to serve on the Federal Trade Commission at the Nov. 17 hearing.

Biden waited more than nine months to make nominations for the FCC, which has not been able to address some key issues because it currently has one vacancy and is divided 2-2 between Democrats and Republicans.

The Commerce Committee also will not immediately hold a hearing on the recent nomination of Alan Davidson, a senior adviser at Mozilla, to head the Commerce Department's National Telecommunications and Information Administration, the executive branch agency principally responsible for advising the White House on telecommunications and information policy issues. NTIA will oversee more than $42 billion in funding approved this month by Congress to expand internet access.

Without being confirmed to a new term, Rosenworcel would need to leave the FCC at the end of the year.

One key issue is whether the FCC under Democrats will reinstate landmark net neutrality rules that were repealed under Trump.

The FCC under President Barack Obama, Trump's predecessor, adopted the net neutrality rules in 2015 barring internet service providers from blocking or throttling traffic, or offering paid fast lanes.

Reporting by David Shepardson

