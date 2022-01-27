U.S. Senate panel set to vote on FCC, FTC auto safety nominee on Feb 2

Signage is seen at the headquarters of the Federal Communications Commission in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee is set to vote Feb. 2 on the nominees to head the auto safety agency and to an open seat on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) among other positions, according to a notice seen by Reuters.

The panel is set to consider more than a dozen nominations including Steven Cliff to head the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which has not had a Senate-confirmed leader since January 2017.

The committee is also set to vote on Gigi Sohn for the FCC. If she were confirmed by the Senate, it would give Democrats control of the FCC, which is currently split 2-2. The notice said the nominees to be voted on could change.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Kim Coghill

