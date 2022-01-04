U.S. Senate panel to weigh Powell nomination next Tuesday

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testifies during a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing at the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington, DC, U.S., September 28, 2021. Kevin Dietsch/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Jan 4 (Reuters) - The Senate Banking Committee will consider the renomination of Jerome Powell for Federal Reserve chair on Jan. 11 at 10 a.m. Eastern (1500 GMT), the panel said on its website.

The panel will hold a separate hearing to consider the nomination of Fed Governor Lael Brainard to be vice chair, Politico said earlier on Tuesday, citing a person familiar with the schedule.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Caitlin Webber and Ann Saphir; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.