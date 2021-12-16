U.S. Senate parliamentarian rejects Democrats’ immigration proposal in Build Back Better bill

Committe Chairman Sen. Dick Durbin, D-IL, gives opening remarks before testimony by Attorney General Merrick Garland during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing examining the Department of Justice on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, October 27, 2021. Tasos Katopodis/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate parliamentarian has rejected the inclusion of Democrats' proposal to grant work permits to millions of immigrants who have been living in the United States illegally for a decade or longer in President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion Build Back Better bill, a senior Democratic senator said on Thursday.

Senator Dick Durbin, the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee and the No. 2 Senate Democrat, told reporters that he was "disappointed and we’re considering what options remain."

