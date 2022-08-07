1 minute read
U.S. Senate passes $430 bln climate change, tax, drug pricing bill; sends to House
WASHINGTON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Sunday passed landmark legislation sought by President Joe Biden that Democratic backers say will bring a major reduction in carbon emissions that cause climate change, lower drug prices for the elderly and make corporations and the wealthy pay more taxes.
Reporting by Richard Cowan and David Morgan; Editing by Eric Beech
