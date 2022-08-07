U.S. Senate passes $430 bln climate change, tax, drug pricing bill; sends to House

A general view of the U.S. Capitol after United States Vice President Kamala Harris, voted on the Senate floor to break the 50-50 tie to proceed to the Inflation Reduction Act on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S. August 6, 2022. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

WASHINGTON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Sunday passed landmark legislation sought by President Joe Biden that Democratic backers say will bring a major reduction in carbon emissions that cause climate change, lower drug prices for the elderly and make corporations and the wealthy pay more taxes.

Reporting by Richard Cowan and David Morgan; Editing by Eric Beech

