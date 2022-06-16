1 minute read
U.S. Senate passes military burn pits victims' bill, sending it back to House for approval
WASHINGTON, June 16 (Reuters) - A major bill expanding health care and benefits for veterans exposed to toxic military burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan passed the U.S. Senate on Thursday, sending the legislation back to the House for final approval before moving to the president's desk for signature into law.
Reporting by Moira Warburton in Washington
