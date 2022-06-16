U.S. Senate passes military burn pits victims' bill, sending it back to House for approval

1 minute read

U.S. Marines dispose of trash in a burn pit while stopping for a sandstorm to pass during a convoy to Patrol Base Sre Kalad in Khan Neshin District, Afghanistan March 3, 2012. Picture taken March 3, 2012. Cpl. Alfred V. Lopez/U.S. Marines/Handout via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, June 16 (Reuters) - A major bill expanding health care and benefits for veterans exposed to toxic military burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan passed the U.S. Senate on Thursday, sending the legislation back to the House for final approval before moving to the president's desk for signature into law.

Reporting by Moira Warburton in Washington

