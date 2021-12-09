U.S. Senate passes Republican bill to overturn Biden vaccine mandate

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the authorization of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11, during a speech in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building’s South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 3, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Democratic-controlled U.S. Senate on Wednesday approved a Republican measure that would overturn President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine or test mandate for private businesses, with two Democrats joining Republicans to back the initiative.

The vote sends the legislation on to the House of Representatives, where it faces an uncertain future.

Reporting by David Morgan

