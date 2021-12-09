United States
U.S. Senate passes Republican bill to overturn Biden vaccine mandate
WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Democratic-controlled U.S. Senate on Wednesday approved a Republican measure that would overturn President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine or test mandate for private businesses, with two Democrats joining Republicans to back the initiative.
The vote sends the legislation on to the House of Representatives, where it faces an uncertain future.
Reporting by David Morgan
