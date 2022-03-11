U.S. Senate poised to pass Ukraine aid, government funding

A view of the U.S. Capitol building as the sunrises in Washington, U.S., February 10, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

WASHINGTON, March 10 (Reuters) - A majority of the U.S. Senate on Thursday voted to approve legislation providing $1.5 trillion to keep the federal government operating beyond this week and $13.6 billion to help Ukraine in its fight against Russia's invasion.

Voting continued on the bill that next would go to President Joe Biden for signing into law.

Reporting by Makini Brice and Richard Cowan

