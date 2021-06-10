Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

U.S. Senate to probe whether legislation needed to combat cyber attacks

2 minute read

A view of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., U.S. December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno/File Photo

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday said he is initiating a review of recent high-profile cyber attacks on governments and businesses to find out whether a legislative response is needed.

"Today I am asking Chairman Gary Peters of our Homeland Security Committee and our other relevant committee chairs to begin a government-wide review of these attacks and determine what legislation may be needed to counter the threat of cyber crime and bring the fight to the cyber criminals."

Schumer noted that the New York City subway system was the victim of a computer hack in early June. This came on the heels of Colonial Pipeline having to shut down some operations, resulting in disrupted fuel supplies in the U.S. Southeast, as a result of a cyber attack. read more

This week, JBS USA (JBS.UL), a meatpacking company, paid a ransom equivalent of $11 million after its operations in North America and Australia were disrupted. read more

Schumer also said he is seeking a $500 million increase in the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency's budget in response to such incidents.

He did not say what other legislation might be considered following a Senate review.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 1:38 PM UTCMicrosoft plans to tap smart TVs, streaming devices for Xbox games

Microsoft (MSFT.O) said on Thursday it was working with global TV manufacturers so that gamers can play Xbox games through internet-connected televisions without any extra hardware other than a controller.

TechnologyU.S. Senate to probe whether legislation needed to combat cyber attacks
TechnologyRussian court fines Facebook for failing to delete banned content
TechnologyWaymo, J.B. Hunt test robo-trucks in Texas
TechnologyIMF sees legal, economic issues with El Salvador bitcoin move