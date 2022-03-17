U.S. Senate to promptly pass bill revoking Russia preferential trade status-Sen. Schumer

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks to reporters following the Senate Democrats weekly policy lunch at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., March 8, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

WASHINGTON, March 17 (Reuters) - Legislation to revoke Russia's Permanent Normal Trade Relations status following its attack on Ukraine will move through the U.S. Senate promptly, following imminent passage by the House of Representatives, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Thursday.

"When the House passes this bill I expect it will have broad bipartisan support here in the Senate and I will work with my colleagues to find a way to move it through this chamber quickly," Schumer said in a Senate speech.

Reporting by Richard Cowan

