U.S. Senate Republican leader 'comfortable' with gun bill framework
WASHINGTON, June 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he was comfortable with the framework of a U.S. Senate gun safety bill and would support the final proposed legislation if it looks like the framework.
"For myself I'm comfortable with the framework," McConnell told reporters.
Reporting by Moira Warburton and Makini Brice; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chris Reese
