U.S. Senate Republican leader opposes Manchin energy permitting proposal included in stop-gap spending bill















WASHINGTON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said an energy permitting proposal by Democratic Senator Joe Manchin is a "poison pill" in a stop-gap spending package to keep federal government funding running past Friday.

McConnell urged fellow Republican lawmakers to vote 'no' in a procedural vote on the spending measure scheduled for Tuesday.

Reporting by David Morgan; Writing by Katharine Jackson; Editing by by Caitlin Webber











