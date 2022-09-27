U.S. Senate Republican leader opposes Manchin energy permitting proposal included in stop-gap spending bill

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) arrives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. September 27, 2022. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said an energy permitting proposal by Democratic Senator Joe Manchin is a "poison pill" in a stop-gap spending package to keep federal government funding running past Friday.

McConnell urged fellow Republican lawmakers to vote 'no' in a procedural vote on the spending measure scheduled for Tuesday.

Reporting by David Morgan; Writing by Katharine Jackson; Editing by by Caitlin Webber

