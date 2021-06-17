Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. Senate Republican rejects voting rights compromise

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) talks to reporters following the Senate Republicans weekly policy lunch at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

WASHINGTON, June 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday rejected a compromise proposal from Democratic Senator Joe Manchin on voting rights legislation.

"Senate Democrats seem to have reached a so-called 'compromise' election takeover among themselves," McConnell said in a statement. "And it still retains S. 1’s rotten core: an assault on the fundamental idea that states, not the federal government, should decide how to run their own elections.”

Reporting by David Morgan; Writing by Doina Chiacu;

