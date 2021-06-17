U.S. Senate Republican rejects voting rights compromise

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) talks to reporters following the Senate Republicans weekly policy lunch at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

WASHINGTON, June 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday rejected a compromise proposal from Democratic Senator Joe Manchin on voting rights legislation.

"Senate Democrats seem to have reached a so-called 'compromise' election takeover among themselves," McConnell said in a statement. "And it still retains S. 1’s rotten core: an assault on the fundamental idea that states, not the federal government, should decide how to run their own elections.”

Reporting by David Morgan; Writing by Doina Chiacu;

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.