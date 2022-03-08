U.S. Senate Republican: Spending, Ukraine aid bill awaits leadership approval

U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) speaks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, U.S., February 16, 2022. REUTERS/Jon Cherry/File Photo

WASHINGTON, March 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Richard Shelby, the top Republican on the Senate Appropriations Committee, said on Tuesday that a sweeping government funding bill with emergency aid for Ukraine is now awaiting a final stamp of approval from congressional leaders.

"We're there. We're there," Shelby told reporters.

Reporting by David Morgan

