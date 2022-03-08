1 minute read
U.S. Senate Republican: Spending, Ukraine aid bill awaits leadership approval
WASHINGTON, March 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Richard Shelby, the top Republican on the Senate Appropriations Committee, said on Tuesday that a sweeping government funding bill with emergency aid for Ukraine is now awaiting a final stamp of approval from congressional leaders.
"We're there. We're there," Shelby told reporters.
Reporting by David Morgan
