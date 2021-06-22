Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' attempt to expand voting rights

A Capitol Hill police officer walks on the South Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., June 22, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Tuesday failed to advance legislation that would have opened up a protracted debate over voting rights after Republicans blocked the move, leaving the effort in limbo.

Democrats failed to get the necessary 60 votes to advance legislation in a deeply divided 100-member Senate.

Reporting by Richard Cowan and David Morgan

