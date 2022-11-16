U.S. Senate Republicans vote to keep McConnell as leader, spokesperson says















WASHINGTON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republicans, who failed to win control of the chamber in last week's midterm elections, on Wednesday voted to keep Mitch McConnell as their caucus leader, a spokesperson said.

McConnell fended off a challenge by Senator Rick Scott, who had run the Republicans' election organization.

Reporting by Gram Slattery David Morgan; writing by Katharine Jackson; editing by Paul Grant











