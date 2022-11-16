U.S. Senate Republicans vote to keep McConnell as leader, spokesperson says

U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell walks to his office at the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, U.S., November 15, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republicans, who failed to win control of the chamber in last week's midterm elections, on Wednesday voted to keep Mitch McConnell as their caucus leader, a spokesperson said.

McConnell fended off a challenge by Senator Rick Scott, who had run the Republicans' election organization.

Reporting by Gram Slattery David Morgan; writing by Katharine Jackson; editing by Paul Grant

