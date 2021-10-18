Skip to main content

United States

U.S. Senate set to hold test vote Wednesday on election reforms

1 minute read

A 'vote here' sign is seen outside a voting station on the day of the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate is likely to take a procedural vote on whether to debate a major overhaul of federal election law on Wednesday, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Monday as he urged Republicans to not block the measure.

"If there's anything worthy of debate in this chamber it should be protecting and strengthening our democracy," Schumer, a Democrat, said of the bill to expand voters' access to mail-in ballots and other steps.

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Leslie Adler

