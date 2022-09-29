U.S. Senate sets vote on temporary gov't funding bill for Thursday

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) attends a press conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., September 28, 2022. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert















WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate will hold a vote at 1:45 p.m. (1745 GMT) on passing a bill extending government funding through Dec. 16 and avoiding partial government shutdowns that otherwise would begin on Saturday when existing funds expire.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced the vote. Passage in the Senate would send the bill to the House of Representatives for action before the midnight Friday deadline.

Reporting by Richard Cowan











