U.S. Senate sets Wednesday procedural vote on election reform bill

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks to reporters following the Senate Democrats weekly policy lunch at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., October 19, 2021. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Wednesday will take a procedural vote on legislation restoring requirements, struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2013, on certain states and counties to get federal approval before they can re-draw voting districts, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Monday.

Republicans are expected to block the move, arguing that the federal government should not meddle in state-run election activities.

Reporting by David Morgan and Richard Cowan

