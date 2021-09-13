Skip to main content

U.S. Senate to stage voting rights reform bill vote-Schumer

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks with reporters at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., August 3, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - A newly-crafted election reform bill will be put to a vote in the U.S. Senate as soon as next week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Monday, despite strong opposition among Republicans who could block the measure.

In remarks on the Senate floor, Schumer said that over the just-ended summer recess, a revised bill was put together that he said would protect Americans' "freedom to vote" and end partisan creation of congressional districts and that moderate Democratic Senator Joe Manchin was talking to Republicans about it.

Reporting by Richard Cowan, Editing by Franklin Paul

