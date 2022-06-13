U.S. Senate to take up gun bill as soon as possible, Schumer says

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks at a rally with gun violence prevention organisations, gun violence survivors and hundreds of gun safety supporters demanding gun legislation, outside the United States Capitol in Washington, U.S., June 8, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

WASHINGTON, June 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Monday said he would put bipartisan gun legislation on the chamber floor for consideration as soon as the deal announced over the weekend was finalized.

"I will put this bill on the floor as soon as possible, once the text of the final agreement is finalized so the Senate can act quickly to make gun safety reform a reality," Schumer said in remarks on the Senate floor. "We have a lot of work left to do before we actually pass a bill."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Makini Brice; writing by Susan Heavey; editing by Kanishka Singh

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.