1 minute read
U.S. Senate talks on omnibus spending bill hit snag over Ukraine defense money -Republican leader McConnell
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
WASHINGTON, March 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate talks on an omnibus spending bill to fund the U.S. government have hit a snag over defense spending related to Ukraine, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by David Morgan; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chris Reese
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.