U.S. Senate to vote on military burn pits bill on Tuesday, Schumer says
WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate will vote on Tuesday on a bill to expand healthcare to veterans exposed to toxic burn pits while serving abroad, Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.
Reporting by Moira Warburton and Katharine Jackson; Editing by Chris Reese
