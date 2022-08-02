U.S. Senate to vote on military burn pits bill on Tuesday, Schumer says

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks during a news conference after the U.S. Senate passed legislation to subsidize the domestic semiconductor industry, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., July 27, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate will vote on Tuesday on a bill to expand healthcare to veterans exposed to toxic burn pits while serving abroad, Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Moira Warburton and Katharine Jackson; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.