U.S. Senate to vote this spring on lowering insulin prices -Senator Schumer

A Type 1 diabetes advocate from the United States shows lower cost insulin bought at a Canadian pharmacy in London, Ontario, Canada June 29, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

WASHINGTON, March 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday he intends to hold votes this spring on a bill that would cap the cost of insulin, a life-sustaining diabetes drug.

The legislation would place a $35 monthly cap on what patients pay for insulin, Schumer said, and would be paired with another emerging bipartisan plan to drive down the price "in a more comprehensive way, including having the uninsured protected," Schumer told reporters.

The Democratic leader added that he is working to place the legislation on the floor of the full Senate following a recess that ends in late April.

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Katharine Jackson; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Jonathan Oatis

