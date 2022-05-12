U.S. Senate to vote Thursday on Fed chair Powell's second term

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testifies before the Senate Banking Committee in Washington, U.S., March 3, 2022. Tom Williams/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, May 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate is expected to vote on Jerome Powell's second term as chair of the Federal Reserve at about 1:45 p.m. (1745 GMT) on Thursday, the Senate Press Gallery said in a post on Twitter.

Reporting by Tim Ahmann and Susan Heavey; Editing by Caitlin Webber

