U.S. Senate to vote Wednesday on abortion rights bill, Schumer says

Protestors supporting reproductive rights demonstrate outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, U.S., May 6, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

May 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate will vote on legislation to codify abortion rights into law on Wednesday in reaction to the leaked draft decision indicating the Supreme Court is poised to overturn its landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Sunday.

"Every American will see how every senator stands," Schumer said during a news conference with state leaders in New York.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.