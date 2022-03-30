U.S. Senate votes to move forward with Bedoya's FTC confirmation

Signage is seen at the Federal Trade Commission headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

WASHINGTON, March 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Wednesday voted to break a deadlock over the nomination of privacy expert Alvaro Bedoya to join the Federal Trade Commission, narrowly approving an effort to move forward with his confirmation.

By a vote of 51-50, with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking a 50-50 tie, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is now able to steer Bedoya's nomination to an expected confirmation vote.

Bedoya, a Democrat, teaches at Georgetown Law School.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

While the Senate usually votes twice on nominees, once to end debate and once to actually confirm the person, an additional vote was needed in Bedoya's case because the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee tied 14-14 on whether to send his nomination to the Senate floor. read more

The committee similarly tied on Gigi Sohn, who was nominated to the Federal Communications Commission.

Since both the FCC and FTC are split between Republicans and Democrats, confirmation of Sohn and Bedoya would allow Democrats on the commissions to advance initiatives that Republicans do not support.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Diane Bartz and Richard Cowan; Editing by Chris Reese and Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.