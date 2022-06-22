1 minute read
U.S. Senate votes to take initial step toward gun legislation in procedural vote
WASHINGTON, June 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate took an initial step towards passing the country's first major gun legislation in decades on Tuesday night, voting in favor of a procedural measure that would allow the chamber to consider and vote on the bill this week.
(This story corrects to capitalize U.S. in headline)
Reporting by Moira Warburton
