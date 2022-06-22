U.S. Senate votes to take initial step toward gun legislation in procedural vote

A general view of the U.S. Capitol dome on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 9, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo

WASHINGTON, June 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate took an initial step towards passing the country's first major gun legislation in decades on Tuesday night, voting in favor of a procedural measure that would allow the chamber to consider and vote on the bill this week.

(This story corrects to capitalize U.S. in headline)

