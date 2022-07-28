1 minute read
U.S. Senate will vote on Monday on military toxic burn pits legislation -Schumer
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
July 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate will vote Monday on a bill to expand healthcare to veterans exposed to military toxic burn pits, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said on Thursday.
The bill was delayed by technical errors and Republican resistance in a previous vote.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Rose Horowitch Editing by Chris Reese
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.