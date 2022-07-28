U.S. Senate will vote on Monday on military toxic burn pits legislation -Schumer

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks during a news conference after the U.S. Senate passed legislation to subsidize the domestic semiconductor industry, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., July 27, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

July 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate will vote Monday on a bill to expand healthcare to veterans exposed to military toxic burn pits, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said on Thursday.

The bill was delayed by technical errors and Republican resistance in a previous vote.

