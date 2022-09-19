U.S. Senate will vote this week on election transparency bill -Schumer

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer leaves after speaking to the news media on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 13, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Monday that the chamber would vote this week on the DISCLOSE Act, which he said would require super PACs and certain other groups to disclose donors who contributed $10,000 or more to them during an election.

Reporting by Makini Brice and Katharine Jackson; editing by Jonathan Oatis

