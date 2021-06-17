U.S. Senate's Schumer to convene group of Democrats working with Republicans on infrastructure

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is flanked by Senators' Patty Murray (D-WA), Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) as he talks to reporters following the Senate Democrats weekly policy lunch at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

WASHINGTON, June 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he would convene on Thursday a group of Democrats who are working with Republicans to discuss possible bipartisan legislation on infrastructure.

"Today, I'll convene a group of Democrats negotiating with Republicans to discuss the bipartisan track," Schumer told the Senate.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.