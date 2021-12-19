United States
U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren tests positive for COVID-19
WASHINGTON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Senator Elizabeth Warren said on Sunday she had tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.
The Massachusetts Democrat, 72, said on Twitter she is vaccinated and boosted and regularly tested for COVID-19, and "while I tested negative earlier this week, today I tested positive with a breakthrough case."
Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Peter Cooney
