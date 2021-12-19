U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren tests positive for COVID-19

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) talks on the phone before the start of the Senate Democrats weekly policy lunch at the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, U.S., December 14, 2021. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

WASHINGTON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Senator Elizabeth Warren said on Sunday she had tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.

The Massachusetts Democrat, 72, said on Twitter she is vaccinated and boosted and regularly tested for COVID-19, and "while I tested negative earlier this week, today I tested positive with a breakthrough case."

