US Senator Manchin to oppose Julie Su's nomination as labor secretary
July 13 (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Senator Joe Manchin said on Thursday he will oppose the nomination of Julie Su as labor secretary, arguing she had a "progressive background" that would prevent her from forging compromises between labor and industry representatives.
"(For) that reason I cannot support her nomination to serve as Secretary of Labor," Manchin said in a statement.
Reporting by Rami Ayyub; editing by Kanishka Singh
